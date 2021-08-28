Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the highest is $2.70. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. 347,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.44. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $257.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

