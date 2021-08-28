Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $610.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.50 million and the highest is $620.64 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $1,717,560. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $206,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 316,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

