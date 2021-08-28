Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.87. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $92.83.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,509 shares of company stock worth $12,395,082. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

