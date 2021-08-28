Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $323.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

