Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 835,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,286. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.