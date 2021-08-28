Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 74,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,930. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

