Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several research firms have commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 120.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

