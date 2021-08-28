Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.