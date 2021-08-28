Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $726.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $726.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $740.79. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $834.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

