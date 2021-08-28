Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $17.68

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96. Embraer has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

