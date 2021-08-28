Analysts Set Expectations for Limoneira’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Limoneira in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

LMNR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.