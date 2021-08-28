Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $32.20

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

