Analyzing AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AMTD International alerts:

This table compares AMTD International and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73%

This table compares AMTD International and X Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 9.70 $136.63 million N/A N/A X Financial $336.09 million 0.77 -$200.54 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMTD International and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD International beats X Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.