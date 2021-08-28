Analyzing Calix (NYSE:CALX) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Calix (NYSE:CALX) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calix and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $541.24 million 5.65 $33.48 million $0.75 64.17 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 13.16% 30.06% 19.97% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calix and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 1 2 4 0 2.43 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $43.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. Given Calix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Summary

Calix beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

890 5th Avenue Partners Company Profile

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

