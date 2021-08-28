Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $54.96 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

