Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMEH. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.