Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Announces $0.05 Interim Dividend

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.
Appen Company Profile
