Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.
APPEF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. Appen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $25.75.
Appen Company Profile
