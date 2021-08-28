Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

APPEF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. Appen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

