Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 528,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.19. Appian has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

