Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 378,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,347. The company has a market cap of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

