Archer Investment Corp Acquires 80 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $10.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.25. The company had a trading volume of 519,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,350. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

