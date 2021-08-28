Archer Investment Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.82. 1,747,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,300. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

