Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $164.86. 735,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

