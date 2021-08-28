Archer Investment Corp Has $109,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $122.03. 3,793,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

