Archer Investment Corp Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

FNF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,031,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

