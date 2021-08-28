Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Financial Review

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First High-School Education Group and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.37%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 98.41%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.55 $11.71 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.59 $3.26 million $0.06 385.00

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Arco Platform on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

