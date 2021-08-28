Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 15th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

ARGO stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

