Argus Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 32.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

