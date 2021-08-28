Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 1,845 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $693,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $372.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

