Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.72 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,797 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,052. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

