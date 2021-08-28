Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.77 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.02. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.