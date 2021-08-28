Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

FND opened at $118.98 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.04. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

