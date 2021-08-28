Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 156,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $45.23 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.