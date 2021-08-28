ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 2,653,574 Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653,574 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $34,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPFR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,821,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPFR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

