ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,380,720 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $43,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $331.81 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $333.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

