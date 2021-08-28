ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $122,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 28.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $15,024,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

