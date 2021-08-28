ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $12.26 Million in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 328,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,713,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

