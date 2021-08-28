ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,440 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $71,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.94 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

