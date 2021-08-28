ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 365,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,528,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.36.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

