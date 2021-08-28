ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,041 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $50,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 125.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $15,386,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.25. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

