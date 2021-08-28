Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.90 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.23 ($8.50).

Aroundtown stock opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.68. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

