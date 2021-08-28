Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $95,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

