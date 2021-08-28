Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $1.45 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.77. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

