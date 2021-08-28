Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $1,500,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

