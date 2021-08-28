Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 892.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.