Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 892.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Ascendant Resources
