Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $204.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

ASND opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.10. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

