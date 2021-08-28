ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 215,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $114.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.15.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.