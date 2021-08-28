ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in August

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

