Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,157 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

