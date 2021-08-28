Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.96 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

